David A. Vort Sells 3,161 Shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Stock

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) insider David A. Vort sold 3,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total value of $419,369.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of iRhythm Technologies stock opened at $133.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.64 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.66 and a 12 month high of $147.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $125.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.61.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.12. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 34.03% and a negative net margin of 31.40%. The firm had revenue of $81.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 1.7% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 44.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 190.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. assumed coverage on iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. BTIG Research upgraded iRhythm Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $130.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.15.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, which continuously records and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days, and Zio AT, which provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.