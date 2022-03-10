David J Yvars Group Acquires 3,128 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

David J Yvars Group grew its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 216.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,571 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares during the period. David J Yvars Group’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 7,433 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,880 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 132.9% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 985 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 2,482 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 27,736 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $7,435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,878 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $222.47. The stock had a trading volume of 5,628,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,403,436. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $208.24 and a 12 month high of $271.15. The company has a market capitalization of $165.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.40.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.98%.

In other McDonald’s news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MCD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Argus lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.37.

McDonald's Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

