David J Yvars Group Buys 29,709 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

David J Yvars Group grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 1,217.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,149 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,709 shares during the period. David J Yvars Group’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 25,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 56.4% during the third quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 6,521 shares during the period. Harrell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.5% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 647,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,334,000 after acquiring an additional 110,045 shares during the period. Finally, Ferguson Shapiro LLC bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,687,000.

NASDAQ:IEI traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.27. 1,493,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,597,089. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $124.59 and a one year high of $132.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.57.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.079 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

