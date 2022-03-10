David J Yvars Group Has $328,000 Stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

David J Yvars Group decreased its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Rating) by 48.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,030 shares during the quarter. David J Yvars Group’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 5.7% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 0.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 79,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 2.9% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 100.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 1.8% during the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 30,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE GDV traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.67. 144,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,856. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.30. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a twelve month low of $22.42 and a twelve month high of $27.61.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. It invests in sectors, such as financial services, energy and utilities, food and beverage, telecommunications, consumer products and healthcare. The company was founded on November 18, 2003 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

