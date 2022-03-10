David J Yvars Group Increases Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

David J Yvars Group grew its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 4,905.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,660 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,487 shares during the period. David J Yvars Group’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MELI. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 25.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,873,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,146,964,000 after buying an additional 378,836 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.1% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,852,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,469,501,000 after buying an additional 114,459 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.2% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,702,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,897,064,000 after buying an additional 99,690 shares in the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 1,970.3% in the third quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 101,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,200,000 after buying an additional 97,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 68.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 216,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,736,000 after buying an additional 88,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,675.00 to $1,685.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,930.00 to $1,550.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora upgraded MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,755.07.

MELI stock traded up $69.98 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $984.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,123,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,502. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.36. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $858.99 and a twelve month high of $1,970.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 582.70 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,086.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,383.06.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($1.81). MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 31.09% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,008.61, for a total value of $75,645.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

