David J Yvars Group Makes New Investment in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

David J Yvars Group purchased a new position in shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,000 shares of the software’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Matrix Capital Management Company LP grew its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 8,180,589 shares of the software’s stock worth $563,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935,564 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325,859 shares of the software’s stock valued at $160,345,000 after buying an additional 25,980 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,642,084 shares of the software’s stock valued at $113,205,000 after buying an additional 7,028 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 6,725.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,353,131 shares of the software’s stock valued at $93,326,000 after buying an additional 1,333,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 947,817 shares of the software’s stock valued at $65,344,000 after buying an additional 154,797 shares during the last quarter.

In other Altair Engineering news, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 42,687 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.71, for a total value of $3,146,458.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 42,809 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total transaction of $3,053,994.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 166,646 shares of company stock valued at $12,087,618. Insiders own 25.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALTR traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $63.39. The stock had a trading volume of 966 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,473. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.71 and a 12 month high of $82.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.58.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $140.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.05 million. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 3.72% and a negative net margin of 1.65%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Altair Engineering from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.60.

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

