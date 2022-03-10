David J Yvars Group Makes New Investment in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

David J Yvars Group bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 55,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,402,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $574,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590,556 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 6.0% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 22,072,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,869,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,778 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the third quarter valued at about $65,275,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the third quarter worth about $53,678,000. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 114.3% during the third quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 750,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,478,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $141.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.65.

SPG traded down $0.98 during trading on Thursday, hitting $131.59. 10,852 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,245,313. The firm has a market cap of $43.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.51. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $106.68 and a one year high of $171.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $146.95 and its 200 day moving average is $146.62.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 43.97% and a return on equity of 58.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 96.49%.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

