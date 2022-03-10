David J Yvars Group Purchases 220 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

David J Yvars Group increased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 49.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 665 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the quarter. David J Yvars Group’s holdings in Tesla were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 35 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 266.7% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

TSLA traded up $34.57 on Wednesday, hitting $858.97. The company had a trading volume of 19,684,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,531,898. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $546.98 and a 52-week high of $1,243.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $936.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $929.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $862.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,073.00, for a total transaction of $3,755,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 897 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total transaction of $758,314.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,519,401 shares of company stock valued at $1,465,614,297 in the last three months. 25.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a $325.00 price objective on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Norddeutsche Landesbank reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Tesla from $860.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,313.00 price objective (up previously from $1,010.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $940.09.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

