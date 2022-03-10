David J Yvars Group Raises Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

David J Yvars Group grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 449.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 66,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,573 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Edison makes up about 0.7% of David J Yvars Group’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. David J Yvars Group’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ED. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 181,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,357,000 after buying an additional 6,640 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 15.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 63,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,552,000 after purchasing an additional 8,608 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the second quarter valued at about $68,762,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 4.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,164,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $155,244,000 after purchasing an additional 88,595 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 61.6% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 65,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,719,000 after purchasing an additional 25,082 shares during the period. 62.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $88.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,524,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,477,590. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $31.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.20. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.44 and a 52 week high of $90.98.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 7.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.08%.

ED has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Mizuho upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Guggenheim downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.45.

In related news, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total transaction of $6,327,613.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 193 shares of company stock valued at $16,615. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York(CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

