Dean Kaye Sells 7,067 Shares of Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) Stock

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) CFO Dean Kaye sold 7,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total transaction of $38,797.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Dean Kaye also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 4th, Dean Kaye sold 1,820 shares of Advantage Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total value of $10,374.00.

On Thursday, January 6th, Dean Kaye sold 3,128 shares of Advantage Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total value of $23,022.08.

Shares of ADV opened at $6.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.73 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.22. Advantage Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $5.24 and a one year high of $13.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Advantage Solutions had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 1.51%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Advantage Solutions Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Advantage Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $15,267,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Advantage Solutions by 1,765.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,341,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,452 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Advantage Solutions by 323.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 841,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,077,000 after acquiring an additional 642,417 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Advantage Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $2,432,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Advantage Solutions by 1,901.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 198,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advantage Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Advantage Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Advantage Solutions from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.60.

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

