DeDora Capital Inc. Increases Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

DeDora Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,666 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up 1.1% of DeDora Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 20.4% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,078 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 69.7% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. 77.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UNP traded up $5.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $259.45. 125,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,597,447. The stock has a market cap of $165.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $247.71 and a 200 day moving average of $235.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $195.68 and a 52 week high of $270.14.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.50% and a net margin of 29.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the railroad operator to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 47.44%.

UNP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.95.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

