DeDora Capital Inc. Makes New Investment in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,797 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,000. Norfolk Southern makes up about 0.7% of DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,034 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 947 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,163 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NSC traded up $4.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $268.74. The stock had a trading volume of 34,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,462,954. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $275.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.82. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $238.62 and a twelve month high of $299.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $64.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.37.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 26.97%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.92%.

NSC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Stephens downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $313.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.43.

In other news, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total transaction of $256,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total value of $16,937,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers to and from the rest of the United States.

