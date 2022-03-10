DeDora Capital Inc. Purchases 5,629 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

DeDora Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 406.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,629 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Camden National Bank increased its position in Danaher by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 5,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 118,664 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,845,000 after acquiring an additional 13,644 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Danaher by 259.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 490,849 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $131,725,000 after purchasing an additional 354,200 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Danaher by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,727,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,683,781,000 after purchasing an additional 50,426 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

DHR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays reduced their target price on Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Danaher from $340.00 to $334.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.40.

In other news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $1,577,256.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total transaction of $5,849,701.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

DHR traded down $0.78 on Thursday, reaching $264.04. 28,992 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,685,604. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $211.22 and a one year high of $333.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $283.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $303.62. The company has a market cap of $188.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. Danaher had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 9.74%.

Danaher Company Profile (Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.