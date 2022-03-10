Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Insider Rajesh Kalathur Sells 32,391 Shares

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $12,956,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

DE stock opened at $368.86 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $372.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $359.68. The firm has a market cap of $113.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $320.50 and a 1-year high of $405.49.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.64. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.87 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.28%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in Deere & Company by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DE shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.19.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

