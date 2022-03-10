Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) Short Interest Up 1,450.0% in February

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 1,450.0% from the February 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund stock remained flat at $$8.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,557. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.66. Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $8.53 and a 52-week high of $11.14.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $135,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter.

About Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (Get Rating)

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend & Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment management company. It intends to seek current income with capital appreciation. The company was founded on June 29, 2007 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

