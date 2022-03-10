Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) Short Interest Up 1,450.0% in February

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 1,450.0% from the February 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund stock remained flat at $$8.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,557. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.66. Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $8.53 and a 52-week high of $11.14.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th.
About Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (Get Rating)
Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend & Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment management company. It intends to seek current income with capital appreciation. The company was founded on June 29, 2007 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.
