Delek Us Holdings, Inc. Sells 6,708 Shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Stock

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.94, for a total value of $274,625.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Delek Us Holdings, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 7th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total value of $273,216.84.

On Friday, March 4th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.71, for a total value of $273,082.68.

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total value of $277,711.20.

On Thursday, February 24th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $282,809.28.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total value of $288,108.60.

On Friday, February 18th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total value of $294,279.96.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $296,091.12.

On Monday, February 14th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total value of $284,620.44.

On Friday, February 11th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total value of $291,194.28.

On Wednesday, February 9th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total value of $294,011.64.

NYSE:DK opened at $20.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.40. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.48 and a 52 week high of $26.21.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.16. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 23.08% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 65.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on DK. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Delek US from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Delek US from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Delek US from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Delek US from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delek US presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.42.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delek US by 32.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Delek US by 135.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Delek US by 14.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US in the second quarter valued at $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

