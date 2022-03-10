Delivery Hero SE (ETR:DHER) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Delivery Hero SE (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €127.19 ($138.25).

Several research firms have recently commented on DHER. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €160.00 ($173.91) price target on Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($173.91) price objective on Delivery Hero in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €95.00 ($103.26) price objective on Delivery Hero in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a €155.00 ($168.48) price objective on Delivery Hero in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a €70.00 ($76.09) price objective on Delivery Hero in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

Get Delivery Hero alerts:

Delivery Hero stock opened at €45.25 ($49.18) on Thursday. Delivery Hero has a 12 month low of €38.75 ($42.12) and a 12 month high of €141.95 ($154.29). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €65.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of €96.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion and a PE ratio of -5.31.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.