Dero Price Down 1.8% This Week (DERO)

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 9th. One Dero coin can now be bought for $12.68 or 0.00031450 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Dero has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. Dero has a market cap of $142.43 million and $609,563.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,302.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,629.43 or 0.06524215 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $103.26 or 0.00256210 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $297.54 or 0.00738263 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00014433 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.08 or 0.00067204 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $179.53 or 0.00445445 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00007037 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.27 or 0.00348054 BTC.

Dero Profile

Dero (CRYPTO:DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,236,927 coins. The official website for Dero is dero.io . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Dero Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

