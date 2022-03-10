Desjardins Raises Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Price Target to C$85.00

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) had its price objective raised by Desjardins from C$75.00 to C$85.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

CNQ has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$60.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$67.50 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$60.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.00.

Shares of CNQ opened at $57.92 on Monday. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $61.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.54. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 23.33% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.592 per share. This represents a $2.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.59%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 36,406.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 120,835 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120,504 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 106.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 853 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. 68.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

