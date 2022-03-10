Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Basf (ETR:BAS) a €64.00 Price Target

Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) received a €64.00 ($69.57) price target from investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.81% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($92.39) price objective on shares of Basf in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €74.00 ($80.43) price target on shares of Basf in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €100.00 ($108.70) price target on shares of Basf in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €78.00 ($84.78) price target on shares of Basf in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays set a €79.00 ($85.87) price target on shares of Basf in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Basf currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €78.07 ($84.86).

ETR:BAS opened at €54.79 ($59.55) on Tuesday. Basf has a fifty-two week low of €47.23 ($51.34) and a fifty-two week high of €72.88 ($79.22). The stock has a market capitalization of $50.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €64.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is €63.56.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

