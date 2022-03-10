Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Price Target to GBX 300

South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 235 ($3.08) to GBX 300 ($3.93) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on SOUHY. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of South32 from GBX 275 ($3.60) to GBX 310 ($4.06) in a research report on Wednesday. Investec started coverage on shares of South32 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of South32 from GBX 230 ($3.01) to GBX 240 ($3.14) in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of South32 in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of South32 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, South32 has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.50.

OTCMKTS SOUHY traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.76. 54,401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,839. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.58 and a 200 day moving average of $13.89. South32 has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $19.74.

South32 Ltd. operates as a metal and mining company. It operates through the following segments: Worsley Alumina, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Brazil Alumina, South Africa Energy Coal, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Eagle Downs Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, South Africa Managanese, Cerro Matoso, Cannington, and Hermosa.

