Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Vale (NYSE:VALE) Price Target to $20.00

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.84% from the company’s current price.
VALE has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Vale from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Vale from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Vale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.29.
VALE stock opened at $18.72 on Thursday. Vale has a 52 week low of $11.16 and a 52 week high of $23.17. The stock has a market cap of $96.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.22.
About Vale (Get Rating)
Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vale (VALE)
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
- Campbells Soup Company High-Yield Goes On Sale
- 3 Iconic Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold
- 3 Low-Risk Large Caps for a Risky Environment
- Ruth’s Hospitality Group Stock is Sizzling
Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.