Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Vale (NYSE:VALE) Price Target to $20.00

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.84% from the company’s current price.

VALE has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Vale from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Vale from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Vale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.29.

VALE stock opened at $18.72 on Thursday. Vale has a 52 week low of $11.16 and a 52 week high of $23.17. The stock has a market cap of $96.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.22.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Vale during the third quarter worth $5,483,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vale by 6.3% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 99,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 5,878 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Vale during the third quarter worth $6,371,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Vale by 351.8% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 49,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 38,720 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vale by 10.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 341,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,769,000 after buying an additional 31,060 shares during the period.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

