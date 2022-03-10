Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) Given a €184.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €184.00 ($200.00) target price on Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1 – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DB1 has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €180.00 ($195.65) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group set a €180.00 ($195.65) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €164.00 ($178.26) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Warburg Research set a €154.00 ($167.39) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €171.20 ($186.09) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €166.30 ($180.76).

DB1 opened at €144.65 ($157.23) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €152.75 and its 200-day moving average price is €147.59. Deutsche Börse has a one year low of €132.65 ($144.18) and a one year high of €163.35 ($177.55). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.89, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

