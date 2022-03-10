Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Raises Dividend to $1.00 Per Share

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share by the energy company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84.

Devon Energy has increased its dividend by 87.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Devon Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 70.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Devon Energy to earn $5.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.6%.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $58.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Devon Energy has a 1-year low of $20.14 and a 1-year high of $63.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.96. The company has a market capitalization of $39.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.80.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 23.60%. On average, research analysts expect that Devon Energy will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Devon Energy news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total transaction of $81,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total transaction of $1,310,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,991 shares of company stock valued at $6,213,629. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $190,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 292.1% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 61,553 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 45,853 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,692 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 71,539 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after acquiring an additional 10,013 shares during the period. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on DVN shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Devon Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.05.

About Devon Energy (Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.