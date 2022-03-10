Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Sold by Abacus Planning Group Inc.

Abacus Planning Group Inc. decreased its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 37.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,481 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 7,953 shares during the quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Devon Energy by 4.3% during the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 5,911 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 1.1% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 22,654 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 3.1% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 8,336 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 51.6% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.38.

In related news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total value of $1,310,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total transaction of $81,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 118,991 shares of company stock worth $6,213,629. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DVN traded up $1.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $59.97. 485,838 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,354,960. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $39.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.96. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $20.14 and a twelve month high of $63.10.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 26.76%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.67%. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.55%.

Devon Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.