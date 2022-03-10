DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) versus Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) Financial Analysis

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Rating) and Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, profitability and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DHI Group and Cielo’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DHI Group $119.90 million 2.37 -$29.74 million ($0.64) -8.89 Cielo $2.17 billion 0.60 $179.87 million $0.07 6.86

Cielo has higher revenue and earnings than DHI Group. DHI Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cielo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for DHI Group and Cielo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DHI Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Cielo 0 3 0 0 2.00

DHI Group currently has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 40.60%. Given DHI Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe DHI Group is more favorable than Cielo.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.6% of DHI Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.3% of DHI Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

DHI Group has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cielo has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares DHI Group and Cielo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DHI Group -23.63% 1.28% 0.69% Cielo 8.26% 7.44% 1.07%

DHI Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

DHI Group, Inc. is a provider of artificial intelligence-powered software products, online tools, and talent acquisition services, delivering career marketplaces to candidates for technology-focused roles and employers hiring tech talent globally. DHI’s brands, namely Dice and ClearanceJobs, enable recruiters and hiring managers to efficiently search, match, and connect with highly skilled technologists in specialized fields, particularly technology and those with active government security clearances. Through the firm’s marketplaces, technology professionals find ideal employment opportunities, relevant job advice, and personalized insights to best manage their careers. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Centennial, CO.

Cielo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cielo SA engages in the provision of payment processing solutions. The firm provides services related to credit and debit cards and other means of payment, including signing up of merchants and service providers, rental, installation and maintenance of POS (point-of-sale) terminals, data capture and processing of electronic and manual transactions, as well as the issuance and management of payment accounts. Its products include Sky Mobile with Reader, Sky ZIP, wired and wireless machine, 3G and wi-fi machine, Sky IOL, TEF, Sky mobile, and payment by Link. The company was founded on November 23, 1995 and is headquartered in Barueri, Brazil.

