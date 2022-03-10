DIAGNOS (CVE:ADK) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.25

DIAGNOS Inc. (CVE:ADK – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25, with a volume of 38000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$16.93 million and a P/E ratio of -6.76.

Get DIAGNOS alerts:

DIAGNOS (CVE:ADK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$0.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$0.20 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that DIAGNOS Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIAGNOS Inc provides software-based interpretation services primarily in Canada, the United States, Colombia, the United Arab Emirates, Bangladesh, Saudi Arabia, and Costa Rica. The company offers healthcare services through Computer Assisted Retina Analysis, a web-based software tool that assists healthcare professionals for the detection of diabetic retinopathy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DIAGNOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIAGNOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.