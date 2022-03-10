DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 60.28%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. DICK’S Sporting Goods updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.700-$13.100 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $11.70-$13.10 EPS.
Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $108.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.44 and a 200 day moving average of $119.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.88. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a one year low of $69.78 and a one year high of $147.39.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.488 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is presently 12.61%.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 478,752 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $55,051,000 after acquiring an additional 71,421 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 433,401 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $43,423,000 after acquiring an additional 93,962 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,602 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $5,376,000 after acquiring an additional 6,633 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 44,844 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after acquiring an additional 10,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,508 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.60.
Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.
