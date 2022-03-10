DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 60.28%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. DICK’S Sporting Goods updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.700-$13.100 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $11.70-$13.10 EPS.

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $108.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.44 and a 200 day moving average of $119.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.88. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a one year low of $69.78 and a one year high of $147.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.488 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is presently 12.61%.

In other news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 18,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.15, for a total transaction of $2,030,171.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total transaction of $91,424.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 24,447 shares of company stock valued at $2,660,027. 30.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 478,752 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $55,051,000 after acquiring an additional 71,421 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 433,401 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $43,423,000 after acquiring an additional 93,962 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,602 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $5,376,000 after acquiring an additional 6,633 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 44,844 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after acquiring an additional 10,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,508 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.60.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

