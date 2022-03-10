DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $116.00 price target on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of DICK’S Sporting have outpaced the industry in a year's time. The stock received a boost following the solid third-quarter fiscal 2021 results, wherein the top and bottom lines beat estimates and improved year over year. The results gained from customer demand and improved product assortment, which, in turn, led to strong sales and merchandise margin momentum. The bottom line gained from gross margin rate expansion and lower SG&A costs. As a result, management raised the fiscal 2021 guidance. It also noted that the company kickstarted the fiscal fourth quarter on a solid note. Its store expansion initiatives bode well. However, it incurred COVID-related costs, including extra compensation and safety expenses, in the quarter under review. Higher freight costs and supply-chain issues also remain concerning.”

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $131.60.

DKS opened at $108.88 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.70. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a twelve month low of $69.78 and a twelve month high of $147.39.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 54.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 15.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.488 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.53%.

In other news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 18,947 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.15, for a total value of $2,030,171.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 800 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total transaction of $91,424.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,447 shares of company stock valued at $2,660,027. Insiders own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DKS. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

