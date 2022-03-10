Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 194,528 Shares of BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,039,295 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 194,528 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International were worth $3,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 47,636.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,934 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 11,909 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,588 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,565 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,397 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 11,402 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BDSI opened at $5.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $551.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.75. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $5.62.

BDSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Truist Financial cut shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Northland Securities cut shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler cut shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $5.60 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BioDelivery Sciences International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.93.

In other BioDelivery Sciences International news, insider James Vollins sold 18,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total value of $66,747.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new applications of approved therapeutics to address important unmet medical needs. Its products include Symproic and Belbuca. The company was founded on January 6, 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

