Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $3.95 Million Stock Holdings in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating) by 186.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 121,346 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,967 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in AudioCodes were worth $3,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AUDC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 7.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 664,550 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $21,990,000 after acquiring an additional 44,898 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in AudioCodes by 3.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,740 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in AudioCodes by 6.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,992 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in AudioCodes by 8.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 63,028 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,085,000 after buying an additional 4,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in AudioCodes by 36.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 52,394 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,734,000 after buying an additional 14,057 shares during the last quarter. 51.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AUDC opened at $27.79 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.59. AudioCodes Ltd. has a twelve month low of $25.90 and a twelve month high of $37.35. The stock has a market cap of $897.76 million, a PE ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.63.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. AudioCodes had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 18.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AudioCodes Ltd. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from AudioCodes’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.17. AudioCodes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Several equities analysts have commented on AUDC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on AudioCodes from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Sidoti raised AudioCodes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on AudioCodes from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

AudioCodes Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and market of products for transferring voice and data over the internet. Its products include products for Microsoft 365, session border controllers, multi-service business routers, internet protocol phones, digital and analog media gateways, management products and solutions, and voice applications.

