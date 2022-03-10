Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 291,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,109 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $174,000. PAX Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $176,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $177,000. AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 11,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 2,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,928 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $93,486.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 1,501 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $35,723.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,042 shares of company stock worth $167,600 over the last three months. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ACAD shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. HC Wainwright upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.64.

NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $25.78 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.78. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.68 and a 12 month high of $30.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of -24.55 and a beta of 0.54.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 34.67% and a negative return on equity of 29.79%. The company had revenue of $130.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.44 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Profile (Get Rating)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.