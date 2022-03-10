Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Takes $4.46 Million Position in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 123,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,458,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LPRO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Open Lending by 97.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Open Lending by 1,278.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the third quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the third quarter worth approximately $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Open Lending stock opened at $19.35 on Thursday. Open Lending Co. has a 52 week low of $14.90 and a 52 week high of $44.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 16.81, a current ratio of 16.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $51.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 million. Open Lending had a return on equity of 47.17% and a net margin of 40.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Open Lending Co. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on LPRO shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Open Lending from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Open Lending from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Open Lending from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Open Lending from $18.00 to $16.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Open Lending has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.45.

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

