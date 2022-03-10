Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Takes Position in N-able Inc (NYSE:NABL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of N-able Inc (NYSE:NABL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 342,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,249,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of N-able during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of N-able during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of N-able during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of N-able during the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of N-able during the 3rd quarter valued at about $151,000.

NYSE NABL opened at $11.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. N-able Inc has a one year low of $9.36 and a one year high of $16.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.86.

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $89.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.06 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that N-able Inc will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of N-able from $17.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of N-able from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, N-able currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.30.

N-Able Technologies International, Inc provides network monitoring and remote systems management software. The Company offer asset discovery, inventory management, monitoring, automation, antimalware, antispam, computer audit, antivirus, system back up and remote access solutions. N-Able is based in Wakefield, Massachusetts.

