Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Shares Bought by Garrett Investment Advisors LLC

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 111,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,960,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 6,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAT opened at $45.85 on Thursday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52 week low of $41.29 and a 52 week high of $49.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.29.

