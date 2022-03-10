Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Diversey had a negative net margin of 8.07% and a positive return on equity of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $672.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. Diversey’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ DSEY traded down $0.49 on Thursday, reaching $8.16. The company had a trading volume of 7,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,613. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. Diversey has a 1-year low of $7.26 and a 1-year high of $18.61.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Diversey by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Diversey by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Diversey during the 4th quarter worth about $155,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Diversey during the 4th quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Diversey during the 4th quarter worth about $289,000. 99.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diversey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Diversey from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Diversey from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Diversey in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Diversey from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional, and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractor industries.

