Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) Price Target Cut to $16.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 84.97% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Diversey from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Diversey from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Diversey from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Diversey in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Diversey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSEY opened at $8.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.05. Diversey has a one year low of $7.26 and a one year high of $18.61.

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $672.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.48 million. Diversey had a negative net margin of 8.07% and a positive return on equity of 10.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Diversey will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diversey by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Diversey by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diversey in the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Diversey by 15.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new position in Diversey during the third quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.19% of the company’s stock.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional, and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractor industries.

