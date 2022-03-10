Diversified Trust Co Acquires 4,834 Shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,834 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Community Health Systems were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CYH. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 13,891.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 6,668 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 15,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 5,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CYH opened at $11.84 on Thursday. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.22 and a 52-week high of $17.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.67.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.65. Community Health Systems had a net margin of 1.87% and a negative return on equity of 21.43%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CYH. Bank of America raised shares of Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Health Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.45.

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

