Diversified Trust Co Grows Stock Holdings in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,006 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co owned approximately 0.05% of HealthStream worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of HealthStream by 550.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of HealthStream during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of HealthStream during the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 103,937.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 8,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of HealthStream during the 3rd quarter valued at $265,000. 73.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of HealthStream from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.75.

Shares of NASDAQ HSTM opened at $20.47 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $633.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.74, a P/E/G ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.48. HealthStream, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.51 and a 12-month high of $31.11.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. HealthStream had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 2.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HealthStream Company Profile (Get Rating)

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

