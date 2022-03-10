Diversified Trust Co Has $407,000 Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Allstate were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 151.5% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALL shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on Allstate from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Allstate in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Allstate from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.79.

In related news, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 25,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total value of $3,143,675.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total value of $200,305.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,715,590 over the last three months. 1.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $122.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $122.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.65. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $106.11 and a 12-month high of $140.00.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.02). Allstate had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

