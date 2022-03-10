Diversified Trust Co Increases Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 18.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 37,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,660,000 after purchasing an additional 5,854 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 6.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,384,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,793,252,000 after acquiring an additional 742,240 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $284,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 26.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 301,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,858,000 after acquiring an additional 62,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 41.7% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

ZM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $200.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $299.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price objective (down previously from $385.00) on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.87.

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $109.08 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.34. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.00 and a 52-week high of $406.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.90.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.22. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 33.54%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.02, for a total value of $2,828,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,879 shares of company stock worth $24,357,296 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

About Zoom Video Communications (Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.