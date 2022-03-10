Diversified Trust Co Makes New $376,000 Investment in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 43.8% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 32.9% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 43.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. 65.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.83.

NASDAQ CINF opened at $121.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.62. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a one year low of $102.18 and a one year high of $129.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $119.68 and its 200-day moving average is $118.98.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.62. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 30.59%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is presently 13.91%.

Cincinnati Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.