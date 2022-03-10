Diversified Trust Co Sells 1,813 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Diversified Trust Co reduced its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,835 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,813 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in State Street were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in State Street by 986.6% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 37,522 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after acquiring an additional 34,069 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in State Street in the fourth quarter valued at $3,224,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in State Street by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 69,081 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,425,000 after acquiring an additional 4,969 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in State Street by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 25,983 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in State Street by 2.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,186,489 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $185,239,000 after acquiring an additional 51,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

In other State Street news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $1,424,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

STT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on State Street from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on State Street from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on State Street from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, State Street currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.17.

NYSE:STT opened at $83.58 on Thursday. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $76.92 and a 1-year high of $104.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.54.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.09. State Street had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 22.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. State Street’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The firm operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

