Diversified Trust Co Takes $386,000 Position in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 112,789 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Palladiem LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Banco Bradesco during the second quarter worth $53,000. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BBD opened at $4.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 12-month low of $3.25 and a 12-month high of $5.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.0027 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.32%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BBD shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Banco Bradesco in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

