DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lessened its position in shares of DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 84,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 37,089 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in DMC Global were worth $3,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of DMC Global by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of DMC Global by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of DMC Global by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of DMC Global by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DMC Global by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter.

Get DMC Global alerts:

Shares of BOOM stock opened at $30.86 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.98. DMC Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.07 and a twelve month high of $68.66. The company has a market capitalization of $597.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.17 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. DMC Global had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $71.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that DMC Global Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

BOOM has been the subject of several research reports. Sidoti cut their price target on DMC Global from $55.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of DMC Global from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DMC Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

DMC Global Profile (Get Rating)

DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DMC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DMC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.