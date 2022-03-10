DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Trading 4.5% Higher

DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating) traded up 4.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $32.81 and last traded at $32.24. 4,027 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 153,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.86.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on DMC Global from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised DMC Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Sidoti lowered their price objective on DMC Global from $55.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DMC Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. DMC Global had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. The business had revenue of $71.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that DMC Global Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of DMC Global by 200.3% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of DMC Global during the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. Orchard Capital Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of DMC Global during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DMC Global during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of DMC Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000.

DMC Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:BOOM)

DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.

