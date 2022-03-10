DNB Asset Management AS Acquires 5,922 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,078 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,922 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $1,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Dropbox by 417.2% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 74,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dropbox by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Dropbox by 111.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,660,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,191,000 after buying an additional 2,452,130 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox during the third quarter valued at about $397,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP raised its position in shares of Dropbox by 120.3% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 39,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 21,352 shares during the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dropbox alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DBX. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dropbox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total transaction of $62,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 12,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total transaction of $264,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 66,630 shares of company stock worth $1,568,670. Company insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DBX stock opened at $21.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.60. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 0.91. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.90 and a 52-week high of $33.00.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.21. Dropbox had a net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 235.32%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

About Dropbox (Get Rating)

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.