DNB Asset Management AS Sells 16,423 Shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

DNB Asset Management AS trimmed its holdings in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) by 54.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 16,423 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Autoliv by 14.2% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet raised its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 28.2% in the third quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 88,033 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,547,000 after acquiring an additional 19,379 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 111.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,045,304 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $351,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133,309 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 4.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,989 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the second quarter valued at about $3,076,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Mikael Bratt sold 935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.33, for a total value of $91,003.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total value of $79,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALV. Wolfe Research upgraded Autoliv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Autoliv from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Autoliv in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Autoliv from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Autoliv from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.93.

Shares of ALV stock opened at $75.38 on Thursday. Autoliv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.15 and a fifty-two week high of $110.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.80.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30. Autoliv had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Autoliv, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.51%.

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the airbag and seatbelt products and components segment. The firm’s products include passive safety systems, including modules and components for passenger and driver airbags, side airbags, curtain airbags, seatbelts and steering wheels.

