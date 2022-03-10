DNB Asset Management AS Sells 42,571 Shares of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY)

DNB Asset Management AS trimmed its holdings in Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,571 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Li-Cycle were worth $888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LICY. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Li-Cycle in the 3rd quarter worth about $156,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Li-Cycle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $398,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Li-Cycle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Li-Cycle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $351,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Li-Cycle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $469,000. Institutional investors own 26.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LICY opened at $8.34 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.91. The company has a current ratio of 28.35, a quick ratio of 28.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Li-Cycle Holdings Corp has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $14.28.

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $4.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 million. Li-Cycle had a negative return on equity of 63.60% and a negative net margin of 3,072.40%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Li-Cycle Holdings Corp will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LICY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Li-Cycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Li-Cycle from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Li-Cycle from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Chardan Capital raised their price objective on shares of Li-Cycle from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Li-Cycle has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Peridot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Peridot Acquisition Corp. is based in Houston, Texas.

