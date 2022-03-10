DNB Asset Management AS Takes $522,000 Position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 23,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BE. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 74.1% during the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA grew its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 28.1% during the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy during the third quarter valued at $64,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Bloom Energy by 31.5% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy during the third quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

In related news, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 2,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total transaction of $63,792.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 65,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total value of $1,277,876.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,123 shares of company stock worth $1,852,350 over the last quarter. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BE opened at $23.90 on Thursday. Bloom Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.55 and a fifty-two week high of $37.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of -25.16 and a beta of 3.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $342.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.94 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 738.94% and a negative net margin of 16.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Bloom Energy from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Bloom Energy from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.92.

Bloom Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.